Mary Trump reserve: Decide quickly blocks publication of inform-all e book by President Trump’s niece

The ruling, issued by Choose Hal B. Greenwald of the New York Point out Supreme Court docket, the state’s demo court, is the very first lawful acquire for Robert S. Trump, the younger brother of the President. Robert Trump has sought to block the guide by Mary Trump, the President’s niece, contending it violates a confidentiality settlement connected to the estate of the President’s father, Fred Trump.

“Robert Trump is really delighted with the New York Supreme Court’s injunction versus Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster,” Charles Tougher, Robert Trump’s attorney, said in a assertion.

Calling the steps of Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster “reprehensible,” More challenging additional that he looked forward to “vigorously litigating this case.”

“Shorter of corrective motion to instantly cease their egregious perform, we will pursue this case to the extremely conclude,” More challenging said.