Lionel Messi scores 700th occupation intention but Barcelona stutter in title race

The Argentine achieved the landmark in Barcelona’s 2-2 attract against Atletico Madrid, a end result which sees it eliminate ground on title rivals Authentic Madrid.

But for Messi, it is really just the hottest record to be attained in an astonishing profession which reveals no indicators of slowing down.

The cheeky end was his 630th aim in 724 appearances for the Catalan club which is blended with the 70 ambitions he’s scored on the international stage.

They are stats which easily make him the history objective-scorer for each club and nation.