Lionel Messi scores 700th occupation intention but Barcelona stutter in title race

But for Messi, it is really just the hottest record to be attained in an astonishing profession which reveals no indicators of slowing down.
The cheeky end was his 630th aim in 724 appearances for the Catalan club which is blended with the 70 ambitions he’s scored on the international stage.
They are stats which easily make him the history objective-scorer for each club and nation.
The 33-12 months-previous also joins an illustrious listing of names this kind of as Pelé, Ferenc Puskas and Gerd Muller to have reached the 700 milestone, organization which also includes his prolonged-expression rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Barcelona slip up yet again
Regardless of his landmark achievement, Messi was in no mood to rejoice.
His delightfully chipped place-kick was not more than enough to achieve all 3 details for his side, which glimpse to be falling short in its title protection.
The hosts 2 times threw absent the guide, with Saul converting two penalties for third-put Atletico.
Messi had been included in Barcelona’s opener with his whipped corner bouncing off Diego Costa for an possess-goal.
On the other hand, the outcome leaves the Catalan’s a single position powering Genuine Madrid acquiring performed a single further video game.
“It’s a serious shame and the league title is looking a lot more difficult for us with each individual sport,” explained Barcelona coach Quique Setien immediately after the match.
“Dropping these details in actuality pushes us even further absent from the title but we have to continue to keep on functioning really hard.”