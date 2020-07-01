Hachalu Hundessa: World wide web slash off in Ethiopia following loss of life of singer-activist

Hachalu, a notable figure in the Oromo ethnic group, was shot Monday evening at the Gelan Condominiums area of the cash Addis Ababa, in accordance to state broadcaster EBC citing the Addis Ababa police commissioner, Getu Argaw.

On Tuesday, photographs of protesters in the cash and in Oromia region circulated on social media and the US Embassy in Ethiopia unveiled a protection alert stating the embassy was “monitoring reports of protests and unrest, like gunfire, through Addis Ababa.”

Demonstrators also protested the singer’s demise in front of the US embassy, the alert mentioned, describing the scenario as “risky at this time.”

A blanket shutdown