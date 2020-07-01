Ed Henry fired from Fox News about sexual misconduct allegation

“On Thursday, June 25, we obtained a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace several years back,” Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace wrote in an interior memo.
The executives claimed that an outdoors legislation business was instantly brought in to investigate the statements.
“Ed was suspended the very same day and removed from his on-air obligations pending investigation,” they explained. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”
Right up until final week, Henry was a soaring star at Fox, responsible for co-anchoring three several hours of early morning information protection on the community.
Henry did not promptly react to requests for remark.
Henry joined Fox in 2011 immediately after 7 years at CNN. He lined the Obama administration as Fox’s chief White Dwelling correspondent. He later helmed considerably of the network’s protection of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 marketing campaign.
Months afterwards, Ailes was compelled out of Fox Information immediately after a lot of women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment and assault. The scandal exposed deep-rooted cultural difficulties at Fox, sparked several lawsuits and led the Murdochs to make sweeping adjustments.
Since the Ailes scandal, Scott and Wallace have emphasised that the corporate tradition had been cleaned up. Wednesday’s memo claimed that “Fox Information Media strictly prohibits all sorts of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination.”