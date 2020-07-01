Ed Henry fired from Fox News about sexual misconduct allegation

Cory Weinberg by July 1, 2020 Top News
Ed Henry fired from Fox News over sexual misconduct allegation

“On Thursday, June 25, we obtained a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace several years back,” Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace wrote in an interior memo.

The executives claimed that an outdoors legislation business was instantly brought in to investigate the statements.

“‪Ed was suspended the very same day and removed from his on-air obligations pending investigation,” they explained. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”‬

Right up until final week, Henry was a soaring star at Fox, responsible for co-anchoring three several hours of early morning information protection on the community.

Henry did not promptly react to requests for remark.

Henry joined Fox in 2011 immediately after 7 years at CNN. He lined the Obama administration as Fox’s chief White Dwelling correspondent. He later helmed considerably of the network’s protection of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 marketing campaign.

He was sidelined in May 2016, even so, following a tabloid magazine’s report about an extramarital affair. Salacious tales led the network’s CEO at the time, Roger Ailes, to publicly rebuke him, indicating “this raises severe questions about Ed’s absence of judgment, primarily provided his posture as a journalist.”

Months afterwards, Ailes was compelled out of Fox Information immediately after a lot of women came forward and accused him of sexual harassment and assault. The scandal exposed deep-rooted cultural difficulties at Fox, sparked several lawsuits and led the Murdochs to make sweeping adjustments.

Since the Ailes scandal, Scott and Wallace have emphasised that the corporate tradition had been cleaned up. ‪Wednesday’s memo claimed that “Fox Information Media strictly prohibits all sorts of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination.”

READ  NASA astronauts conduct second spacewalk for room station electric power updates
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

NASA astronauts conduct second spacewalk for space station power upgrades

NASA astronauts conduct second spacewalk for room station electric power updates

July 1, 2020
Allegheny County Covid-19 rates spiked after bars and restaurants reopened, county health department says

Allegheny County Covid-19 prices spiked immediately after bars and places to eat reopened, county overall health office states

July 1, 2020
Canada Day: What is it? When is it celebrated? How do Canadians celebrate?

Canada Day: What is it? When is it celebrated? How do Canadians rejoice?

July 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *