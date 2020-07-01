Ed Henry fired from Fox News about sexual misconduct allegation

“On Thursday, June 25, we obtained a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace several years back,” Fox Information CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace wrote in an interior memo.

The executives claimed that an outdoors legislation business was instantly brought in to investigate the statements.

“‪Ed was suspended the very same day and removed from his on-air obligations pending investigation,” they explained. “Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.”‬

Right up until final week, Henry was a soaring star at Fox, responsible for co-anchoring three several hours of early morning information protection on the community.