CNN to host star-studded July 4th musical unique

Cory Weinberg by July 1, 2020 Top News
CNN to host star-studded July 4th musical special

CNN’s “The Fourth in The usa” will air from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will be hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon in New York and CNN’s Dana Bash in Washington, DC.

The occasion will element musical performances from Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O’Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Young ones Rock, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College or university of New music, Harlem Gospel Choir, the authentic Broadway forged of Girl From the North Region, influenced by the legendary tracks of Bob Dylan and the forged of Ain’t Much too Very pleased — The Life and Moments of the Temptations.

The exclusive will also showcase orchestral performances from “The President’s Possess” United States Maritime Band, the US Navy Band and the US Army Field Band.

The New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, Chicago and New York Youth symphonies will all accomplish as nicely.

“This is a Fourth of July like no other, transpiring all through the struggle from a global pandemic and the battle for equality to assure every person may understand the promise of The united states,” the community claimed in a information release.

“With most Fourth of July functions canceled throughout the country, CNN will honor our fellow Individuals,” with a evening of performances.

Firework exhibits in New York, Washington, Jacksonville, Houston and Nashville will also be highlighted all over the evening.

It will stream are living for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and across cellular gadgets by way of CNN’s applications for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone, and iPad, and by means of CNNgo applications for Apple Television set, Roku, Amazon Hearth, SamsungSmart Television, Chromecast and Android Television).

READ  Traveling snakes? This is how snakes can glide by means of the air
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Flying snakes? Here's how snakes can glide through the air

Traveling snakes? This is how snakes can glide by means of the air

June 30, 2020
Mississippi state flag: Governor to sign bill removing Confederate emblem

Mississippi point out flag: Governor to signal bill removing Confederate emblem

June 30, 2020
Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota, is pictured on April 23.

There “will not be social distancing” at Mount Rushmore July 4th event attended by Trump, governor states

June 30, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *