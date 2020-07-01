CNN to host star-studded July 4th musical unique

CNN’s “The Fourth in The usa” will air from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET and will be hosted by CNN’s Don Lemon in New York and CNN’s Dana Bash in Washington, DC.

The occasion will element musical performances from Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O’Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Young ones Rock, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College or university of New music, Harlem Gospel Choir, the authentic Broadway forged of Girl From the North Region, influenced by the legendary tracks of Bob Dylan and the forged of Ain’t Much too Very pleased — The Life and Moments of the Temptations.

The exclusive will also showcase orchestral performances from “The President’s Possess” United States Maritime Band, the US Navy Band and the US Army Field Band.

The New York Philharmonic and the San Francisco, Colorado, Houston, Chicago and New York Youth symphonies will all accomplish as nicely.