China announces retaliatory measures in opposition to US media

The Linked Press, United Press Intercontinental, CBS News and NPR News have to post relevant paperwork to the Chinese government in just 7 days, Overseas Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday at a normal push briefing.

“China is compelled to consider these actions to counter the US’ unreasonable suppression of Chinese media in the US,” Zhao claimed. “They are entirely self-defense.”

Beijing’s response comes soon after the Trump administration labeled the US workplaces of four Chinese state-run media as “international missions” past week , requiring them to file paperwork with the US authorities on their funds and personnel. Washington extra CCTV, People’s Everyday, Worldwide Situations and China Information Service to a list of specified media that by now provided Xinhua, CCTV subsidiary China Worldwide Tv Community, China Radio Worldwide, China Each day and People’s Everyday father or mother Hai Tian Advancement United states.

David Stilwell, the State Department’s assistant secretary for east Asia and Pacific affairs has mentioned the Chinese retailers had been presented the designation for the reason that the US administration views them as propaganda stores “efficiently managed by the Chinese Communist Bash” rather than impartial news corporations.