China announces retaliatory measures in opposition to US media

The Linked Press, United Press Intercontinental, CBS News and NPR News have to post relevant paperwork to the Chinese government in just 7 days, Overseas Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday at a normal push briefing.
“China is compelled to consider these actions to counter the US’ unreasonable suppression of Chinese media in the US,” Zhao claimed. “They are entirely self-defense.”
Beijing’s response comes soon after the Trump administration labeled the US workplaces of four Chinese state-run media as “international missions” past week, requiring them to file paperwork with the US authorities on their funds and personnel. Washington extra CCTV, People’s Everyday, Worldwide Situations and China Information Service to a list of specified media that by now provided Xinhua, CCTV subsidiary China Worldwide Tv Community, China Radio Worldwide, China Each day and People’s Everyday father or mother Hai Tian Advancement United states.
David Stilwell, the State Department’s assistant secretary for east Asia and Pacific affairs has mentioned the Chinese retailers had been presented the designation for the reason that the US administration views them as propaganda stores “efficiently managed by the Chinese Communist Bash” rather than impartial news corporations.
Zhao claimed on Wednesday that “the US measures are centered on Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices.”
“They have seriously harmed Chinese media’s reputation and graphic, and significantly disrupted their usual functions in the US,” he added.
A spokesperson for the Associated Press told CNN Small business the agency is “searching for additional facts about the demands announced nowadays and will evaluation them thoroughly.” Reps for CBS, NPR and United Press Worldwide did not quickly return requests for remark.
Beijing’s announcement of the new circumstances on US media came just hours just after China imposed a sweeping nationwide stability regulation in Hong Kong that critics say has stripped the city of its autonomy and specified freedoms and that will right impact how media operates there.
The Trump administration and the Beijing governing administration have been engaged in quite a few rounds of tit-for-tat targeting of every other’s media shops.
Before this 12 months, Beijing expelled journalists from several major US information corporations, such as the New York Situations, the Washington Submit and the Wall Road Journal, right after the US capped the selection of Chinese journalists allowed to operate in the US workplaces of China’s point out-operate media.
— Angus Watson in Sydney contributed to this report.
