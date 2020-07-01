July 1 is Canada Working day.

July 1 commemorates the joining of Canada’s primary 3 provinces (Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Canada province, which is now Ontario and Quebec) as one country in 1867. The holiday getaway was formerly called Dominion Day, for the Dominion of Canada in the British empire.

Why is Canada’s flag a maple leaf?

The Canadian land was handed around to Britain after France shed significantly of it after the French and Indian War in the 1700s. The territory flew the British flag till it was agreed it essential its have flag, so the British flag was minimized to the upper remaining corner and a crest was included on the correct facet.

Nevertheless, it was felt a different flag was wanted to improved reflect the country’s self-governance. The look for grew to become much more concentrated in the 1960s as the country approached its 100th birthday. The maple tree is common in several parts of Canada, and the leaf made for a very good image due to the fact of its shiny colour and symmetry.

A quirk surrounding the holiday getaway

In predominantly French-speaking Quebec, the holiday break is celebrated together with Going Day, a thoroughly inconvenient working day when numerous leases end or get started and citizens are relocating.