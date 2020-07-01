Advertisers have Facebook’s awareness. Now this is what they want

Setting up Wednesday, various domestic names — from Hershey’s to Denny’s — will officially pause marketing on the platform as component of a broader boycott effort and hard work above issues about Facebook’s dealing with of misinformation and detest speech.

Facebook FB A civil legal rights coalition that incorporates the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit marketing campaign final month, calling on major corporations to halt advertising and marketing onfor the month of July because of to the platform’s “repeated failure to meaningfully tackle the large proliferation of detest on its platforms.” Whilst some manufacturers are halting shelling out by way of the conclude of the thirty day period, other people these kinds of as residence products huge Unilever are pausing advertising and marketing by the conclusion of the 12 months across social media, not just Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, has now agreed to meet up with with the civil legal rights organizers driving the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Organization on Wednesday. Facebook framed the conference as aspect of its normal engagement with “civil rights leaders and businesses.”

