What you need to know about the coronavirus on Monday, June 1

The unrest comes as many states are beginning to lift blockade orders, raising fears of further outbreaks of coronavirus in a country that has already seen more than 100,000 people die from the virus.
Still, from Atlanta to New York to Los Angeles, protesters have sprouted in dozens of cities despite the risks, many of them with face shields to protect themselves against the virus and tear gas.
“I think this week, more than any other week, it is so important to draw attention to the racial disparities that many of us in the public health community have been talking about for months,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, a physician and emergency room investigator. at Brown University, he told CNN. “It is related to the history of structural racism in our country.”
Locks are lifted despite warnings
From Moscow to Manila, the blockades are being lifted even as infection rates are rising, raising fear of a second wave. Scientists have warned that reopening the economy too soon, without taking proper precautions, will trigger new uncontrollable outbreaks, but that has not stopped governments from going ahead with their plans.
Increase of cases in South America
Things continue to look bleak in the world’s new Covid-19 epicenter. Brazil has registered more than 514,000 cases of the virus, more than any other country except the United States. Meanwhile, the number of cases registered in beaten Peru increased to more than 164,000 yesterday.
Hurricane season will look different this year
When a disaster strikes, state emergency officials prepare for the worst-case scenarios. But most plans don’t include a hurricane season that coincides with a devastating pandemic that depletes resources and shows no signs of slowing down.
Moms are doing more
Mothers can only do one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours fathers do, according to new UK research that also found that mothers do more chores and spend more time with children in homes where there is a working mother. and father.
Reopening of sacred sites
Life begins to return to normal in some of the most prominent places of worship in the world. One of Jerusalem’s holiest sites, known to Muslims as the Noble Shrine and Jews as the Temple Mount, reopened yesterday morning for the first time in more than two months. The complex is the world’s holiest site for Jews and the third holiest site for Muslims. The crowds also returned to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City when Pope Francis gave his traditional greeting from his window for the first time since the shutdown began in Italy nearly three months ago.
- A 103 year old Massachusetts woman who recovered from Covid-19, told the nurses to “leave your room” after she tested negative. They still let her celebrate with her favorite drink: a cold Bud Light. 3
- 94 year old British Queen It has made its first public appearance since the coronavirus blockade began in the United Kingdom. And he went on horseback.
- Some good news: despite four weeks of relaxed restrictions, the number of Covid-19 cases in Italy continues to decline
- After lifting his block, South Korea I saw a spike in cases. Public health officials have linked nearly two dozen infections to various small churches.
- Japanese electronics giant Hitachi has announced that working from home will be the new norm from 2021, which will surprise many in Japan, a country famous for its demanding work culture, where “employees” record up to 80 hours a week.
- Retailers in Tokyo are embracing thermal imaging cameras as a way to quickly scan multiple clients for fevers. Technology is expected to play an important role in the reopening of Japan.
- When five Hawaii fishermen boarded, they had one goal in mind: to feed their local health workers. Boy, did they deliver? (220 pounds of tuna).
“It’s like riding a roller coaster in the dark. There is no game plan. There is no protocol.” – CNN producer Lou Foglia