What you need to know about the coronavirus on Monday, June 1

The unrest comes as many states are beginning to lift blockade orders, raising fears of further outbreaks of coronavirus in a country that has already seen more than 100,000 people die from the virus.

Still, from Atlanta to New York to Los Angeles, protesters have sprouted in dozens of cities despite the risks, many of them with face shields to protect themselves against the virus and tear gas.

“I think this week, more than any other week, it is so important to draw attention to the racial disparities that many of us in the public health community have been talking about for months,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, a physician and emergency room investigator. at Brown University, he told CNN. “It is related to the history of structural racism in our country.”

Q: How can we safely protest?

"I think masks are a critical part," Ashish Jha, a professor of global health at Harvard, said on CNN yesterday. Politicians, doctors, and public health experts warn that crowds of protesters could spark a surge in new Covid-19 cases. Jha and others have emphasized the importance of masks, and physical distancing, during demonstrations. But, the reality is that personal space is almost non-existent in protests. The World Health Organization has also released this new guide for mass meetings: "In the context of Covid-19, mass meetings are events that could amplify virus transmission and potentially disrupt the host country's response capacity." He also said that big events also offered benefits, such as boosting psychological well-being. If you're going to be around a lot of people, the WHO gave you this advice: remember cough etiquette and hand hygiene practices.

Locks are lifted despite warnings

From Moscow to Manila, the blockades are being lifted even as infection rates are rising, raising fear of a second wave. Scientists have warned that reopening the economy too soon, without taking proper precautions, will trigger new uncontrollable outbreaks, but that has not stopped governments from going ahead with their plans.

In England, health officials issued a desperate plea to prevent ministers from easing restrictions today, warning that new rules allowing six people to meet outdoors were “not backed by science” and that the country was poorly prepared to deal with an increase in cases.

Increase of cases in South America

Things continue to look bleak in the world’s new Covid-19 epicenter. Brazil has registered more than 514,000 cases of the virus, more than any other country except the United States. Meanwhile, the number of cases registered in beaten Peru increased to more than 164,000 yesterday.

Hurricane season will look different this year

When a disaster strikes, state emergency officials prepare for the worst-case scenarios. But most plans don’t include a hurricane season that coincides with a devastating pandemic that depletes resources and shows no signs of slowing down.

How Hurricane season Officially starting today, Florida and other states along the Atlantic coast face daunting reality, and are rewriting almost every aspect of their storm preparedness.

Moms are doing more

Parenting in the past few months has been immensely difficult for both mothers and fathers, and the pandemic has placed unprecedented demands on families around the world. But as we celebrate UN World Fathers Day today, it is clear that it is mothers who are doing most of the heavy lifting and ultimately may end up paying the highest price, Katie Hunt writes

Mothers can only do one hour of uninterrupted work for every three hours fathers do, according to new UK research that also found that mothers do more chores and spend more time with children in homes where there is a working mother. and father.

Reopening of sacred sites

Life begins to return to normal in some of the most prominent places of worship in the world. One of Jerusalem’s holiest sites, known to Muslims as the Noble Shrine and Jews as the Temple Mount, reopened yesterday morning for the first time in more than two months. The complex is the world’s holiest site for Jews and the third holiest site for Muslims. The crowds also returned to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City when Pope Francis gave his traditional greeting from his window for the first time since the shutdown began in Italy nearly three months ago.

A 103 year old Massachusetts woman who recovered from Covid-19, told the nurses to “leave your room” after she tested negative. They still let her celebrate with her favorite drink: a cold Bud Light. 3

94 year old British Queen It has made its first public appearance since the coronavirus blockade began in the United Kingdom. And he went on horseback.

Some good news: despite four weeks of relaxed restrictions, the number of Covid-19 cases in Italy continues to decline

After lifting his block, South Korea I saw a spike in cases. Public health officials have linked nearly two dozen infections to various small churches.

Japanese electronics giant Hitachi has announced that working from home will be the new norm from 2021, which will surprise many in Japan, a country famous for its demanding work culture, where “employees” record up to 80 hours a week.

Retailers in Tokyo are embracing thermal imaging cameras as a way to quickly scan multiple clients for fevers. Technology is expected to play an important role in the reopening of Japan.

When five Hawaii fishermen boarded, they had one goal in mind: to feed their local health workers. Boy, did they deliver? (220 pounds of tuna).

Playdates and the Pandemic: Can Children Meet Safely? As the weather brightens and states begin to reopen, some parents are relaxing the strict rules on social distancing and allowing their children to play with others. But in a world where scientific research becomes politicized, and changes every day, it's hard to know how risky game dates are and what's right. If you're going to embark on game dates, it seems better to go outside. Swimming is speculated to be a safer activity, but outbreaks after pool parties seem to prove otherwise. This is what you need to know to keep your children safe

“It’s like riding a roller coaster in the dark. There is no game plan. There is no protocol.” – CNN producer Lou Foglia