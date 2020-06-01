Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, other state ministers under internal quarantine

Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other ministers are in quarantine.

New Delhi:

Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other ministers who attended a cabinet meeting on May 29 were quarantined after one of his colleagues tested positive for coronavirus, the ANI news agency reported.

The Uttarakhand minister who tested positive was admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh, along with his five family members. His wife has already been admitted Sunday morning, the Harish Thapliyal Hospital’s public relations office said.

A swab sample report on Saturday night confirmed that the minister’s wife had contracted the virus.

Samples from 41 people living in the minister’s house were collected and sent for the COVID-19 test.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand recorded 22 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state count to 749. Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, three from Haridwar and five from Nainital.

India recorded its highest peak in a single day of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s count to 1.82,143 through Sunday morning. Later in the day, the number crossed 1.85 lakh.