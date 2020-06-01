The former footballer woke up from Coma speaking fluent French

Rory Curtis was 22 years old when an accident in 2014 left him in a coma. When he woke up from his coma, he was fluent in French and had lost 12 years of his life in his head. “Hearing that, my dad did his research,” said Curtis. BBC while talking about the accident that left him in a coma for six days. “The Curtis family originates from Normandy, but that was back in the 19th century. If you watch YouTube and type my name, there are a lot of conspiracy theories, thinking that the brain may cling to the knowledge of generations. Crazy.”

Curtis had studied French when he was in school, but had forgotten the language as he grew up.

However, her new language only lasted the initial conversation after recovering from the coma. His ability to speak French quickly faded, the BBC reported.

The accident happened in August 2014 when his Transit truck was hit by a six-car crash.

It took 40 minutes for firefighters to free Curtis from the wreckage.

He had to be put into an induced coma on the scene due to his serious injuries and airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham. He remained in a coma for six days. His family was told that he was unlikely to walk or speak properly again.

Recovering from his coma, Curtis was also convinced that he was 10 years old again. He even asked his mother about his family dog, who had to inform him that the dog had died years ago.

“The second he said that, I put two and two together,” Curtis recalls. “I was thinking, ‘Oh yeah. What am I talking about?’ And then I would think I was 12. I was tying the knots in my brain, in my memory. “

Rory Curtis had played for the Walsall academy, with Manchester United retaining an option to call him. He had shown promise when he was a young striker, but injuries and illness led to a decline and the early end of his soccer career.

He currently runs his own salon.