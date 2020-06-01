Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan says Tom Brady’s pedestrian golf skills moderate the sting of not signing “the greatest football player of all time.”

“As far as Tom Brady is concerned, Tom Brady is the greatest soccer player of all time, there is no discussion there.” Lewan told NFL Network’s Michael Giardi recently. “He is a really bad golf player, which makes us feel a lot better about ourselves.”

Brady, 42, was frequently linked to the Titans, who stifled the Patriots’ playoff offer in the AFC wildcard round, this offseason with future quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the air.

“You see the headlines, you become a fanatic. You’re looking, ‘OK, is he coming? Is not the? What’s going on? Lewan said of Brady, who ultimately signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with the Buccaneers.

The speculative connection was due in part to Brady’s relationship with Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel. Brady and Vrabel were teammates between 2001 and 2008 and were members of three Super Bowl winning teams together. The two have held together since Vrabel left New England and FaceTime as “brides on a weekend.”

“He and Vrabel are friends, and I think Vrabel wants me to be a little bit friendlier than they really are, and I don’t know the whole concert,” Lewan said.

The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season after violating league policy on substances to improve performance. Lewan, 28, was an integral part of the Titans’ playoff career, which ended in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs after teasing the Patriots and Ravens.

The Titans were Brady’s first advertised suitors to drop out of the giveaway, and gave Tannehill a four-year, $ 118 million extension before the start of free agency. Lewan was quick to praise the 31-year-old signal maker, who was named the NFL’s Returning Player of the Year in February.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy that we stayed with Ryan [Tannehill]”Lewan added.” I’m happy that Ryan is on the team because I think he’s the right guy for the job that takes us to the next step. “