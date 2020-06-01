Sylvester Stallone will narrate the new documentary ‘Rocky’

“40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic” will delve into the role that made the Hollywood actor a star, recalling his experience working on the original “Rocky” movie.

Written and produced by Derek Wayne Johnson, the behind-the-scenes documentary offers an “emotional” and “intimate” look at the making of the sports drama, four decades after the first episode’s release in 1976.

Stallone, now 73, was a relatively unknown actor when he wrote the original script for “Rocky” and played the lead role in the film, boxing loser Robert “Rocky” Balboa.

The low-budget film, directed by John G. Avildsen, became a box office sensation and won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It spawned seven sequels: the most recent was in 2018. “ Creed II “starring Michael B. Jordan.