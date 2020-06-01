Queen Elizabeth makes her first appearance since the coronavirus blockade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the UN headquarters on September 27, 2019 in New York City. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of India to be careful and take precautions, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public as the country prepares to ease its national blockade starting Monday.

Modi, in giving his monthly radio address, praised India’s approach to Covid-19, especially in light of its large population. India is the second most populous nation in the world after China.

The country has suffered, but everyone is determined to continue managing it, Modi said.

He also applauded charity groups, including NGOs and voluntary organizations, saying that the commitment to serving people in need was part of the spirit of India and that the country had demonstrated it, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

Modi also addressed the migration crisis that the country has faced in the midst of the national blockade, saying that no section of the country has not been affected by the current situation. Migrants, poor people and workers are the most affected.

Victory over the coronavirus pandemic will also hinge on innovation, Modi said. The road to victory over the coronavirus is a long one and the world has never experienced anything like this before, he added.

He also mentioned other recent crises that have impacted the nation, including Cyclone Amphan and locust swarms, and promised all possible aid to those affected.

India’s Home Office issued a three-phase plan to lift the current closure restrictions, starting Monday.