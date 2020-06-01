Pininfarina Battista Anniversary: ​​a rare electric hypercar that will cost $ 2.9 million

The Battista Anniversary will be the most powerful Italian legal road car ever made, according to the company

In fact, it will be so limited that only five examples will be built, all by hand.

Pininfarina will only build 150 examples of the Battista hypercar, including the five anniversaries, and production will begin later in 2020.

The anniversary celebrates 90 years since Battista Farina created the Pininfarina bus design and construction house.