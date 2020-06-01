Pininfarina Battista Anniversary: ​​a rare electric hypercar that will cost $ 2.9 million

In fact, it will be so limited that only five examples will be built, all by hand.
Pininfarina will only build 150 examples of the Battista hypercar, including the five anniversaries, and production will begin later in 2020.
The anniversary celebrates 90 years since Battista Farina created the Pininfarina bus design and construction house.
It was supposed to be presented at the Geneva Motor Show, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Battista Anniversario, named in his honor to commemorate 90 years of the car-making that began, is a glorious way to link our past with the future of motorsport.”
‘Faster than many race cars’
Powered by four electric motors generating 1,900 horsepower, the Anniversary has a faster top speed than the normal Battista, increasing to 217 mph.
The hypercar will accelerate from 0 to 300 km / h (186 mph) in less than 12 seconds, and will be faster than a current Formula 1 car in the sprint below two seconds 0-100 km / h (62 mph).
The anniversary will also have a zero emission range of more than 310 miles, the company says.
Each of the five cars will take several weeks to hand-paint by the Pininfarina artists, as the body is disassembled and reassembled three times.
Former Formula One driver Nick Heidfeld has been testing the Battista and is impressed by what he has seen.
“I have driven the fastest race and race cars in the world. I have never driven anything as powerful as the Battista,” said the 42-year-old.
“The Battista is faster than many race cars, but it is not a pure racing machine. Driving ability in all situations is its primary focus. We will now focus our time testing and developing Battista to deliver a state of the art car. forefront of technological possibilities and innovation. “