Nike Says “Don’t Do It” in a Message About Racism in America

On Friday night, Nike posted a text-only video on its social media accounts. with messages that encourage people to “For once, don’t do it”, a play in the brand’s iconic slogan that is recognized worldwide.

The message says:

“For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Make no more excuses. Don” Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. You don’t sit and shut up. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change. ”

Nike’s message comes four days later George Floyd , 46, died in police custody in Minnesota with his last moments recorded on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The video shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and cannot breathe. Then he closed his eyes and the pleas stopped. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with murder.