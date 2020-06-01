Nike Says “Don’t Do It” in a Message About Racism in America

On Friday night, Nike posted a text-only video on its social media accounts. with messages that encourage people to “For once, don’t do it”, a play in the brand’s iconic slogan that is recognized worldwide.
“For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Make no more excuses. Don” Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. You don’t sit and shut up. Don’t think you can’t be part of the change. Let’s all be part of the change. ”
Nike’s message comes four days later George Floyd
, 46, died in police custody in Minnesota with his last moments recorded on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The video shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and cannot breathe. Then he closed his eyes and the pleas stopped. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The officer was arrested Friday and charged with murder.
This is not the first time that Nike has used its slogan to more than just sports
.
“Nike has a long history of being against bigotry, hatred and inequality in all its forms,” Nike said in a statement to CNN on Saturday. “We hope that by sharing this film we can serve as a catalyst to inspire action against a deep problem in our society and encourage people to help shape a better future.”
To mark the
The thirtieth anniversary of the slogan “Just Do It” in 2018, Nike released an ad with Colin Kaepernick
, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who knelt in protest during the National Anthem for an NFL preseason game. In this announcement, Nike intervened in protests during the National Anthem on racial injustice in the NFL, and the announcement was preceded by Nike’s “Equality” campaign. Launched in 2017, that campaign focused on how sports can break down barriers.