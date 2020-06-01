Nick Cannon explains why he had to go to Minneapolis

“I needed to see the people in that community: how much love they had for their community and its people and how much pain it had caused,” Cannon wrote. “We feel the pain spread throughout the world: anger and pain. Those images will never be removed from our minds.”
Cannon posted several powerful images from the demos on Instagram.
What we need is a new normality, a new paradigm. I want us to focus on our humanity and dismantle racist systems that we don’t need to perpetuate crimes of inequality and oppress communities of color across our country. We have to dismantle all the systems this country was built on, “Cannon wrote.
She also said that her own children she shares with Mariah Carey fear the police.
“If we are going to talk about what the solutions are, it has to be a complete overhaul not just of a police department but of the police in general,” Cannon wrote. “I think it starts with deleting the word ‘police’. Why be a police officer when you can be a peace officer? When you see a police officer, you must feel safe. They must protect you. My children are afraid of officers Police. In their minds, they’re the bad guys. “
But, Cannon wrote, he sees a path to progress. .
“I am finding signs of hope in the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul,” he wrote. “Seeing them respond immediately with care and compassion was the right thing. I saw a lot of pain and disappointment in their law enforcement. Being in 38th and Chicago and seeing people cry at the monument was more disappointing. I didn’t think something like that would happen in Minneapolis. But it did. This is what the United States is. If it can happen in Minneapolis, it could happen in Georgia and Los Angeles and New York. “