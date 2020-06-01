Nick Cannon explains why he had to go to Minneapolis

The actor and musician spoke about his decision in a piece for Variety

“I needed to see the people in that community: how much love they had for their community and its people and how much pain it had caused,” Cannon wrote. “We feel the pain spread throughout the world: anger and pain. Those images will never be removed from our minds.”

Cannon posted several powerful images from the demos on Instagram.

What we need is a new normality, a new paradigm. I want us to focus on our humanity and dismantle racist systems that we don’t need to perpetuate crimes of inequality and oppress communities of color across our country. We have to dismantle all the systems this country was built on, “Cannon wrote.