New NBA Proposal May Give Knicks Next Coach an Advantage

We may not have seen the last Knicks this year after all. There is a chance that they might come back somehow.

Although the Knicks are unlikely to be part of the postponed season restart in Orlando, as The Post previously reported, there is dialogue indicating that teams not involved may return to the court, according to ESPN

That would allow those teams to remain relevant in their respective markets, go through mandatory training camp this summer, and participate in four to five teams’ fall regional leagues, so they don’t go from March to December next time. the season could start, without playing games. There is a belief that the NBA will offer such a plan to the Players Association, ESPN reported, after closing the season on March 11 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“The message was somewhat larger, reminding people that some teams cannot reopen in nine out of 10 months and thus easily sell tickets or sponsorship without having played basketball for so long,” said a Conference official. from the east.

With the NBA Draft 2020 date still uncertain and it is unclear when free agency will take place, it is unknown how these lists would be formulated. As for the Knicks in particular, it could be an opportunity for their new coach to get to know the list, and new president Leon Rose is expected to replace interim coach Mike Miller. Tom Thibodeau is considered the favorite at the moment.

Submit your Knicks questions here to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

A source told The Post that more clarity is expected for everyone after Thursday’s Board of Governors vote, when approval of a 22-team restart plan is expected. Three-quarters of the league has to approve the plan for it to pass, but the belief is that that won’t be a problem.

In a recent conference call, Commissioner Adam Silver told league owners that he is targeting July 31 to reopen the league and that the teams could host a three-week training camp in Orlando in early July. On Friday, the Knicks opened their practice facilities in Tarrytown to give their players in the area a safe place to exercise. Most of the list was gone to be with their families in the midst of the pandemic.