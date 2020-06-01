Music composer Wajid Khan dies at 42; “Surprised”, Tweet Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and others

Wajid Khan was 42 years old (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Highlight

  • Wajid Khan died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Monday
  • He was admitted to the hospital for kidney infection
  • “He was on the fan for the past four days,” said Salim Merchant.

New Delhi:

Music composer Wajid Khan of renowned songwriting duo Sajid-Wajid died in a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Monday due to complications from a kidney infection, the PTI news agency reported. He was 42 years old. Wajid Khan, best known for composing Bollywood numbers alongside his brother Sajid, was mourned on Twitter by Bollywood celebrities with tweets from Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, his cousin Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, Varun. Dhawan, Preity Zinta and others. “Surprised at Wajid Khan’s death. A brilliant smiling talent passes away. Duas, prayers and condolences,” Bachchan tweeted as Priyanka wrote in her tweet: “Terrible news. The only thing I will ever remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. “He left too soon. My condolences to his family and to all who mourn. Rest in peace, my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.” Karan Johar tweeted, “Wajid Khan, your music will always live.” Preity, currently in Los Angeles as Priyanka, tweeted, “I will miss you and our jam sessions forever. Until we meet again.”

Arbaaz Khan, who worked with Wajid Khan on the Dabangg movies, posted this note on Instagram: “The music industry has lost a gem.”

Wajid Khan’s colleagues in the music industry also remembered the composer in fond memories. Singer-songwriter Salim Merchant, who previously confirmed the news of Wajid Khan’s death to PTI, posted this heartbreaking tweet: “You are gone too soon. It is a great loss to our fraternity. I am shocked and broken. Tributes also to the singers Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, the composer duo Sachin-Jigar and others.

After Wajid Khan’s death, speaking to the PTI news agency, Salim Merchant said Khan was admitted to Mumbai Surana Hospital in Chembur a few days ago due to complications related to kidney infection and that his condition finally deteriorated: “He had multiple problems. He had a kidney problem and I had a transplant a while back. But recently he found out about the kidney infection … He was on the ventilator for the past four days, after his condition worsened. Kidney infection was the I started and then became critical. “

Sajid-Wajid made their debut as songwriters, creating music for Salman Khan’s film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998 and continued to compose songs for Salman Khan’s films for years to come: they composed complete playlists for Dabangg movie series, Partner and Welcome. Wajid Khan recently co-composed the songs for Salman Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai, which the actor released during the running of the bulls. Sajid-Wajid also composed the songs for Salman Khan’s reality shows. Bigg Boss 4 and Bigg Boss 6.

Wajid Khan was also a lead singer and sang songs like Mera He Jalwa, Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Mashallah, among others. Wajid Khan also sang the IPL 4 title track, which was composed by the duo.

Wajid Khan and his brother Sajid were part of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Superstar singer as mentors

