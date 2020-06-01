Mets in the hope that Matthew Allan may be his next ace

Part 3 of a series on the best prospects for the Mets.

The Mets used the opening rounds of last year’s draft to bring the much-needed pitching talent to the organization.

At the top of that list was right-hander Matthew Allan, a projected top-15 pick who slipped in the draft due to concerns about whether he would sign. The Mets snatched Allan (who had contemplated accepting a scholarship to the University of Florida) in the third round and awarded him a $ 2.5 million signing bonus, part of a strategy in which the organization subsequently selected the students. seniors with little bargaining power. balance the bonus group allocation.

Allan’s first returns were positive. In five appearances last season in the Rookie Gulf Coast League, he shot a 1.08 ERA and a 1,080 WHIP. The Mets promoted him to Brooklyn during the Cyclones postseason run at the end of last season, and allowed two runs in a two-inning appearance. In the playoffs, he pitched five shutout innings in two relief appearances to help Brooklyn win the New York-Penn League championship.

“We promoted him to Brooklyn because he was pitching well and we wanted him to try out a playoff career,” Mets executive director of player development Jared Banner said in an email. “We knew he had the makeup to thrive under pressure and he did it, helping us to a championship.”

Before selecting Allan, the Mets used their second-round pick on another high school pitcher, Josh Wolf. Both are widely regarded as the Mets’ top 10 prospects, with Allan ranked as the organization’s best pitching prospect. Paved at 6 ft 3 in and 225 lbs, Allan throws a faster ball and one more curved ball, drawing much of his power from a developed lower half.

“Matt understands the demands of being a starting pitcher, so he works hard in the gym to prepare his body,” Banner said. “His training also allows him to use his legs well in labor and make the most of his arm.”

Early pitchers selection, Allan in particular, was important to the Mets after an offseason in which general manager Brodie Van Wagenen dealt pitching prospect Justin Dunn to the Mariners as part of the trade for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano. . Two additional pitching prospects, Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson, were subtracted from the organization last summer in the trade for Marcus Stroman.

More reinforcements will be needed as the Mets prepare for the possibility of Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz departing through free agency after the 2021 season. Stroman, Rick Porcello, and Michael Wacha are rotating pieces of the Mets who can come to free agency this winter.

Allan probably won’t consider the Mets’ equation before 2023, but for now team officials may dream that they have another potential ace on the way.

“We are impressed by how willing Matt is to accept information that can help him,” Banner said. “He takes his nutrition and meditation as seriously as his work on the mound. He and our pitching coordinator, Ricky Meinhold, have developed a great relationship and Matt is not letting this time at home stop him from improving. “