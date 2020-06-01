Lewis Hamilton criticizes “white-dominated” F1 for silence on black man’s death

Cory Weinberg by June 1, 2020 Top News

World champion Lewis Hamilton criticized the “biggest of the stars” in Formula One “white-dominated” for not speaking out against racism when protests erupted in the United States. The Mercedes driver warned “I know who you are and I see you” as he accused his fellow drivers of “remaining silent” after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, during his arrest in Minneapolis. The videotaped incident has sparked riots in several cities and has led to a torrent of convictions from top athletes, including Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.

“I see those of you who remain silent, some of you are the biggest stars, but remain silent in the midst of injustice,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram.

“It is not a sign of anyone in my industry which, of course, is a white-dominated sport. I am one of the only people of color there, but I am alone.

“I thought now you would see why this is happening and say something about it, but you can’t be with us. I just know I know who you are and I see you.”

Hamilton, the six-time world champion, said he supported only peaceful protesters, not those who looted shops and set buildings on fire.

But he added: “There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change. This is not just the United States, this is the United Kingdom, this is Spain, this is Italy and everything.

“The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate people in your country about equality, racism, classism and that we are all equal!

“We are not born with racism and hatred in our hearts, it is taught by those whom we admire.”

Basketball legend Jordan joined a chorus of voices from the NBA, NFL, and other American sports demanding change for black Americans, but calls were not limited to the United States.

French footballer Marcus Thuram and English international Jadon Sancho asked for justice for Floyd after scoring in the German Bundesliga.

Topics mentioned in this article

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

The Minneapolis chief police officer sued the department in 2007. Here's why it matters today.

The Minneapolis chief police officer sued the department in 2007. Here’s why it matters today.

June 1, 2020
As trains resume, migrant workers line up with tickets and nothing else

As trains resume, migrant workers line up with tickets and nothing else

June 1, 2020
Chris Gayle Appeals Strongly, Says "Stop Taking Blacks For Fools"

Chris Gayle Appeals Strongly, Says “Stop Taking Blacks For Fools”

June 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *