Jon Jones: UFC fighter takes aerosol cans from protesters

For the sixth consecutive night, protesters filled the streets across the country to protest police brutality and the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

What started as peaceful protests sometimes turned violent, and Jones, who has called for justice for Floyd, was shown in a Sunday post making a dramatic intervention, removing aerosol cans from two protesters at the foster home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Is this about George Floyd shit already?!? Why the hell are you a punk and ** teen destroying our cities?” Jones wrote in his official report. Instagram account to accompany the video.

“As a young black man trust me, I am also frustrated, but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse.”