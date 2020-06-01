Jay-Z speaks after calling Minnesota governor to discuss justice for George Floyd

Walz, a Democrat, was the first to discuss his call in an interview with WCCO and he said Jay-Z said to him, “Justice needs to be served here.”

“It was incredibly human,” Walz said of the conversation. “He was not an international Jay-Z celebrity, he was a father and, frankly, a black man with visceral pain that he knew.”

Jay-Z has been outspoken throughout his career on racism in the United States. It is also and advocates for prison reform, founding the REFORM Alliance.

Following his call with Governor Walz, Jay-Z released a statement on the REFORM Alliance Twitter account.

“After our serious conversation, thanks to Governor Walz for doing the right thing and calling Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me. A father and a black man. in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now, along with a whole country in pain, I call AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder George Floyd’s full length. “

Jay-Z added: “This is only a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my potential oppressors may have. I prefer that all politicians, prosecutors and offices in the country have the courage to do so. that’s right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves. “

Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé took to Instagram over the weekend to call his fans to sign multiple petitions seeking justice for Floyd.
