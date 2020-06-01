Jason Whitlock has big plans after leaving Fox Sports

Talk show host Jason Whitlock is on Fox Sports after the two sides were unable to agree on a new contract, the network announced.

Whitlock, 53, is believed to be looking to start his own direct-to-consumer business, according to sources.

The recent model that mostly neglects traditional media has been successful for Bill Simmons, Dave Portnoy and Joe Rogan, among others.

Whitlock, who hosted a show with Marcellus Wiley called “Speak for Yourself,” was not on the air Monday.

The site, Outkick, first reported Whitlock’s departure.

The show will continue as FS1 will start looking for Whitlock’s replacement.

“Friday was Jason Whitlock’s last day with FOX Sports,” the network said in a statement. “We thank Jason for all his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Whitlock also confirmed the news, but declined to say what follows.

The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a new agreement. Although exactly how much Whitlock earned is unknown, a role like that is in the territory of more than seven figures. Skip Bayless, who makes $ 6.25 million, has a contract that is also expiring soon.

Whitlock previously left ESPN for Fox Sports. He began his career in the newspapers before becoming a presenter of radio and television talk shows. It was his second stint with Fox Sports, which he joined for the second time in 2015.