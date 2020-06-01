Is the BJP-Nitish Kumar mooring intact? Probable answers in the Amit Shah E-Rally

Amit Shah’s virtual meeting next week is expected to end all speculation about the BJP-JDU alliance.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Amit Shah’s speech at next week’s virtual rally is expected to end all speculation about the BJP’s alliance with Nitish Kumar and his position as a face for next year’s state elections.

A section of the BJP feels that Nitish Kumar has received much criticism for its handling of the migrant worker problem and that it could have a negative effect on the BJP’s outlook.

Experts said some high-ranking BJP leaders, however, feel that getting rid of the Chief Minister at this point could be a risk worth avoiding, as he still enjoys popular support.

Nitish Kumar’s opponents within the BJP had also voiced their voices before the Lok Sabha election, unwilling to accept his demand for a 50-50 seat division.

But Amit Shah had not only accepted an equitable distribution, but had also made Kumar the face of the party in the state. The strategy had paid off, with the alliance sweeping away all but one of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats.

However, after the elections, Shah has not been so accommodating, rejecting the head of Janata Dal United when he sought proportional representation of his party in terms of ministerial positions at the Center.

Annoyed, Nitish Kumar had refused to accept the sole ministry position offered to his party.

This time, his detractors within the BJP have signaled Kumar’s reluctance to accept incoming migrant workers and his government’s help of 1,000 rupees, claiming that it is just a pittance.

Kumar’s unwillingness to bring students back from Rajasthan Kota or other parts of the country has not gone down well with voters, they have also said.

Regarding his stance, Kumar had argued that the state does not have the capacity, in terms of medical infrastructure or funds, to contain a large increase in infection that was a possibility after the influx of people from out of state.

In meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had demanded not only more test kits and PPE kits for state doctors, but also funds to deal with the state’s declining economy.

Amit Shah is expected to kick off the party campaign in Bihar next week with a “virtual rally,” where he will address the people of the state via video conference and live Facebook.

The party has set itself the goal of attacking “at least one lakh of people in the 243 segments of the assembly in Bihar” for the video conference, BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted by the Press Trust news agency as saying. from India.

To counter BJP’s digital rally, Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal has planned to organize a “Garib Adhikar Diwas” the same day. In announcing this in Patna, Lalu Yadav’s son and opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav said that a virtual demonstration simply “mocks the poor, who have suffered the most during the confinement.”