India China LAC Ladakh – Head of the United States Foreign Affairs Panel criticizes Chinese aggression against India

Previously, both India and China rejected the United States’ intervention in their disputes.

New Delhi:

Elliot Engel, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the United States House of Representatives, said Monday that he was “extremely concerned” about the Chinese aggression against India along the Current Line of Control in Ladakh and urged Beijing to “Respect the rules and use diplomacy and existing policies. Mechanisms to resolve your border questions.”

“I am extremely concerned about China’s ongoing aggression along the Current Line of Control on the India-China border. China is demonstrating once again that it is ready to intimidate its neighbors rather than resolve conflicts according to international law, “said Engel, a Democrat, said.

“All countries must abide by the same set of rules so that we do not live in a world where ‘power does the right thing.’ I strongly urge China to abide by the rules and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India, “he added.

Indian and Chinese troops have clashed along the de facto border in Ladakh since early May, after Chinese troops invaded Indian territory, Indian military officials say. Both sides have dug up defenses and brought equipment in the past few days.

India has said that the Chinese military was hindering the normal patrolling of its troops along the Current Control Line or LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim, and strongly contested Beijing’s claim that the growing tension between the two armies was triggered by the invade Indian forces on the Chinese side. .

The confrontation is the most serious since India and China, which fought a brief war in 1962, engaged in a similar confrontation in Doklam, in the eastern Himalayas, that lasted almost three months in 2017.

Despite talks that spanned two decades, the two countries have been unable to establish their 3,500 km border and claim vast stretches of remote territory in the other’s possession.

China’s military friction with the US USA It has also been on the rise with the US Navy stepping up its patrols in the disputed South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits. Washington and Beijing are also involved in a war of words over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, both India and China have rejected US intervention in their disputes, including an offer from the United States President, Donald Trump. After circumventing Trump’s offer to mediate, India said it is in talks with China to deal with the military confrontation.

