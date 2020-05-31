Disfigured DC Monuments After Riot Night

“For generations, the mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for nonviolent demonstrations, and we ask people to continue that tradition.”
Some protesters gathered in downtown Washington, DC, in Lafayette Square, which is across from the White House, until late evening, but police did not allow other protesters to enter. Occasionally, some protesters attempted to enter the park. They were greeted with pepper spray or other mechanisms that pushed them back.
Separately, a group marched and then gathered at the Lincoln Memorial where the words “Aren’t you tired yet?” were spray painted.
The question “Do black vets count?” It also appeared to be spray painted on a part of the National Mall World War II Memorial.
DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said Sunday that the Metropolitan Police Department had arrested 17 people Saturday night and that 11 MPD officers were injured during the protests.
None of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries, although one officer undergoes surgery for multiple compound fractures in the leg after a protester threw a stone at him.
Newsham said that of the 17 people arrested, eight live in DC or have some ties to the area.
He said police hope to make more arrests, as the department is asking private companies to review their security images, and will ask the DC community to help identify those who were damaging property or hurting people. .