Cyclone Nisarga Cyclone Nisarga – Mumbai on red alert, winds of 100 kmph expected

Mumbai

With the cyclonic storm “Nisarga” expected to hit the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday, Mumbai and neighboring districts have been put on high alert. Union Interior Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray via video conference and reviewed state readiness, the Chief Minister’s office said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has positioned nine teams in vulnerable districts: three in Mumbai, two in Palghar, one in Thane, one in Raigad, one in Ratnagiri and one in Sindhudurg. The NDRF is in close contact with the Maharashtra Government Aid and Rehabilitation Department, office authorities and district administrations. NDRF teams are conducting surveys in the coastal areas of these districts together with local authorities.

“Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we expect a wind speed of 90-100 km / h, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start evacuating people from the coastal areas of the two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) soon, “said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.

Steps are being taken to ensure there are no interruptions in the power supply at a time when the state is battling the coronavirus crisis and thousands of patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals, the NDRF said.

The fishermen have been asked to return from the sea and the respective collectors of the district have been asked to ensure that there are no loss of life, said a stamen from the office of the Chief Minister. Hospitals that are not treating coronavirus patients will be available to those who need medical care, he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and will further intensify in a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours.

He said the cyclone storm will cross the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat in the late afternoon of June 3.

The cyclone could not have been worse in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Mumbai crossed 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and the state crossed 70,000 cases on Monday. While nearly 45 percent of those cases have recovered, the state has also reported 2,362 deaths with a death rate of 3.37 percent.