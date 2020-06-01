Congratulations on marking the beginning of the Golden Chapter

Yashwant Sinha has been very critical of Prime Minister Modi’s government.

New Delhi:

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha today “congratulated” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bringing a “golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy” in a sarcastic tweet that spoke of India rising to the top in coronavirus cases and the economy was collapsing.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi for ushering in ‘a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy.’ Next year promises to be even better when India rises to the top in the Covid cases and the economy has completely collapsed. Yashwant Sinha, who resigned the BJP ruling in 2018.

Sinha used the words with which the Prime Minister had opened his letter to the nation on the first anniversary of his second term. “This day, last year, a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy began. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted for a term government with a full majority,” Prime Minister Modi had written.

Sinha, who was Minister of Finance in the BJP governments in the past, has been highly critical of Prime Minister Modi’s government and its economic policies in recent years.

With more than 1.90 lakh cases, India now ranks 7th among the nations most affected by the coronavirus.

Despite the increase in COVID-19 infections, the government has announced a phase reopening of various sectors in its latest version of the blockade.

“Unlock 1” went into effect today and will have an “economic focus,” the government said in its latest closing guidelines on Saturday.

The decision to start unlocking the country follows the latest GDP figures, which showed the slowest growth in 11 years, and a survey that more than 12 crore rupees have lost jobs during the blockade.

Sinha taunted the government over GDP figures in a tweet: “The sharp drop in the rate of economic growth in Modi-2’s first year is not due to any flaw in this government but to Pt Nehru. If it had not governed India from 1947 to 1964, India would grow in double digits today. ”