Christopher prepares on the first day of the hurricane season

Tropical Depression Three formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is located in the Bay of Campeche, in the southernmost part of the Gulf of Mexico, about 50 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico.

Maximum winds with TD Three are currently 30 mph, but they are expected to strengthen in the coming days, as the system brings heavy rains to parts of Mexico.

The Mexican government issued a tropical storm warning from Campeche west to Puerto de Veracruz.