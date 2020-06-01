Chris Gayle Appeals Strongly, Says “Stop Taking Blacks For Fools”

West Indies inaugural hitter Chris Gayle said Monday that racism exists in cricket as well and is not just limited to soccer. His comment comes as the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests are taking place across the United States after an African American man, George Floyd, died after a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin pressed a knee into his neck.

“Black lives matter like any other life. Black people matter, screw all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own wise black people make fun of you and stop taking down your own!” I have traveled all over the world and I feel racial comments towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on, “Gayle wrote in her Instagram story.

“Racism is not only in football, it is also in cricket. Even within teams as a black man, I get the end of the stick. Black and powerful. Black and proud,” he added.

Since Floyd’s disappearance, protests have erupted from demonstrations in cities from San Francisco to Boston.

The officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He and three other officers have also been forcibly fired after the video of Floyd’s death appeared.

Earlier today, a more than 200-year-old historic San Juan church near the White House was smashed and burned as protests over Floyd’s death escalated into riots and multiple fires were seen in Washington and other US cities. USA