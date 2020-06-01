China says border situation stable and controllable amid dispute with India

India said on Wednesday it was committed to China to peacefully resolve the border dispute. (Proceedings)

Beijing:

China said on Monday that the overall situation on the border with India was “stable and controllable,” and that both countries have “unhindered” channels of communication to resolve problems through dialogue and consultation.

Comments by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian were the backdrop to the continuing clash between the armies of India and China on the Current Line of Control (LAC).

“China has been implementing the consensus between the leaders of the two countries. We are committed to defending our national sovereignty, security and stability along the border,” said Zhao.

“Now the general situation in our border areas is stable and controllable. We have communication channels without obstacles and we hope and believe that through dialogue and consultation we can adequately solve the relevant problem,” he said in response to a question about the comments of the Defense Minister Rajnth Singh. that India will not allow its dignity to be compromised on the border issue.

India said on Wednesday it was committed to China to peacefully resolve the border dispute after President Trump’s offer to arbitrate between the two Asian giants to resolve their decades-long dispute.

“We are committed to the Chinese side to resolve it peacefully,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, answering a series of questions at an online press conference.

“The two parties have established mechanisms at both the military and diplomatic levels to resolve situations that may arise in the border areas peacefully through dialogue and remain committed through these channels,” he said.

Border tensions between India and China erupted in Ladakh and Sikkim. On May 5, Indian and Chinese army personnel clashed in the Pangong Tso Lake area. In a separate incident, some Indian and Chinese military clashed near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector on May 9.

In 2017, Indian and Chinese troops engaged in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam crossing.

The border dispute between India and China covers the Current Line of Control of 3,488 km. Both sides have been asserting that, pending the final resolution of the boundary problem, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.