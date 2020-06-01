Chiara de Blasio arrested along with New York protesters for ‘illegal assembly’, sources say

Chiara de Blasio was arrested for illegal gathering and later released, police sources said.
CNN has reached out to Mayor de Blasio’s office for comment.
His arrest comes as thousands of people take to the streets across the country in peaceful protests and violent demonstrations against the police for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The protesters have clashed with the police. in major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia.
In New York, peaceful demonstrations were seen during the day, with protesters film officers kneeling with them on Sunday. But when the sun went down, it was when cars caught fire and objects were thrown at the police.
Mayor de Blasio has been very vocal about the protests this weekend, saying on Twitter on Saturday that “structural racism haunts the lives of people of color.”
“What we are seeing is an overflow due to decades of injustice,” De Blasio tweeted. “I see my own privilege and I can only understand a lot. I know enough to say that for the black community every day is permeated with racism. We will do better.”
The mayor on Sunday walked through different parts of the city with members of the municipal council talking to citizens about protests and how to deal with them.