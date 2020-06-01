Antonina Shevchenko shows brutal damage from Katlyn Chookagian UFC fight

Antonina Shevchenko took a complete beating against Katlyn Chookagian, and she has the marks to prove it.

The UFC star shared a selfie showing his bruised and cut face after his loss at UFC Fight Night on Saturday night in Las Vegas. With the victory, Chookagian equaled Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight winning record, dominating her sister.

Chookagian was heartbroken after losing to Valentina Shevchenko for the 125-pound title in her last fight.

But she expressed her frustration at the champion’s older sister, Antonina, winning each round and leaving her face severely battered. Much of the fight was fought on the floor when Chookagian, 35, landed takedowns at will before setting up hard-hitting ground and hitting.

Antonina, 35, was able to survive the three-round beating, but each judge scored the fight 30-25. Chookagian now has five wins in the flyweight division, which means he is now at the level of champion Shevchenko.

“It feels really good. I don’t think I’ve improved since my last fight, I’ve always had this ability, it’s just having confidence and doing it, “Chookagian said after the victory.

“I think the people closest to me know this is what I’m capable of, so seeing that I’m not surprised because I know I can do that, but being able to finally show it in the Octagon is really a good feeling. I’ll fight anyone. After my last fight I was asking for fights and people were reserved and then when all the fights started to be canceled I didn’t have a reserved fight so it’s going to be a long time before.

“I don’t want a long layoff, honestly, I’m getting older, so I want to have as many fights as I can, I’m not hurt.” What I see in the future, to anyone, I don’t care who it is, I will fight with no one, I don’t care what their rankings are, who they beat, who they lost, just give me a fight and I’ll take it. “