About missing Smriti Irani posters in UP, his detailed account of visits

Smriti Irani also challenged those responsible for the cartels to reveal their names. (ARCHIVE)

New Delhi:

The black-and-white posters with the photograph of Union Minister Smriti Irani appeared in Amethi of Uttar Pradesh, asking the whereabouts of her MPs, according to a tweet from the All India Mahila Congress, the women’s wing of the big party.

Now, in a series of tweets, Smriti Irani has responded in Congress to the “missing” signs claiming that he had registered in his constituency “for only a few hours in two days in two years.”

“I have an account of 8 months, 10 times and 14 days,” replied Amethi, a 44-year-old member of Parliament.

Launching an attack on the President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Ms. Irani asked about visits to her constituency Rae Bareli.

Amethi was once known as the Fortress of Congress, as it was represented by the Gandhi family for almost four decades.

The Union Minister then gave a detailed account of the work he has done for his constituency during the shutdown, which included an estimate of the number of returnees to Amethi and his efforts to provide benefits to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farmers. amnesty schemes.

“So far, 22,150 citizens have returned to the Amethi district by bus and 8,322 by train. I can tell the names of each and every returnee. Would Sonia ji want to give the same account for Rae Bareli?” Read her tweet in Hindi.

Giving a reason not to visit Amethi during the confinement, she said she doesn’t want to set an incorrect example for people by breaking the confinement rules herself.

“You want me to break the law and encourage people to get out of their houses so you can play ‘Twitter Twitter. You don’t love Amethi, but you do. Stop playing around with people’s lives,” he said in another tweet.

Smriti Irani also challenged those responsible for the cartels to reveal their names and also attacked them for saying that they will only visit their constituency to support it.

“We have seen you play Antakshari on Twitter, give food to some people; but the people of Amethi are looking for you to solve their needs and difficulties. Leaving the people of Amethi without help shows that Amethi is just a tourist center for you. Will you just come to Amethi to give him a shoulder, “were the words on the poster.

The Smriti Irani posters appear a few days after posters appeared saying that Lok Sabha Pragya Thakur’s MP is “disappeared” in different parts of Bhopal.