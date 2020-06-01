8,392 cases of coronavirus in India in 24 hours, the biggest jump so far

The country’s recovery rate (number of patients who have successfully battled the disease) was 48.19 percent this morning. 91,819 people have recovered, said the Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus includes foreigners.

Maharashtra, the state with 67,655 cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country, has drawn up a detailed plan to ease the restrictions that would start on June 3 and run in three phases through June. Beyond June 8, the government will decide the way forward. depending on the situation of the terrain. The “Mission Starts Again”, as the government called it, gave guidelines that start with morning exercises and continue until the night curfew.

Tamil Nadu remains the state with the second highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,149 new cases and 173 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The Tamil Nadu coronavirus case count has touched 22,333.

Karnataka announced a series of relaxations in the quarantine rules for people traveling to the state on Sunday. However, the Karnataka government maintained exceptions for those coming from Maharashtra, the most affected coronavirus state in the country.

With more than a lakh of testing, Assam has overtaken Kerala when it comes to testing for coronavirus infection in people, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today. Of the total tests of one lakh, around 70,000 have been carried out in the last 20 days in the seven state testing laboratories, the minister added.

Mizoram, the only state without an active COVID-19 case, has extended the blockade for another month, until June 30. Official sources say the state government felt that because of the continued increase in cases of COVID-19, especially its neighboring northeastern states. For the return of large numbers of stranded people from other states, it is necessary to extend the blockade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned people on Sunday not to show laxity in the fight against COVID-19 and asked them to be “more alert and careful”, while acknowledging that the poor and workers have been the most affected by the crisis. In his monthly transmission “Mann Ki Baat,” he noted that a large part of the economy has opened up and that train and flight services have begun to operate partially with more relaxations on the anvil.

The Railways have started 200 trains as of today in addition to the special Shramik special trains for migrants and the 30 special AC trains that are already in operation since last month. More than 1.45 lakh people bought tickets to travel on the first day of the second stage of the resumption of passenger trains, and around 26 lakh are expected to travel in June.