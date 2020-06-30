Traveling snakes? This is how snakes can glide by means of the air

Chrysopelea paradisi — the paradise tree snake — does just that, propelling alone as a result of the air from trees in South and Southeast Asia.

Tiny was known about how this kind of snakes “fly” just before a crew of researchers from Virginia Tech published a new investigation paper Monday.

Authorities say the snakes glide as a result of the air and study direct author Isaac Yeaton informed CNN the team set out to recognize how they do so.

The snakes make an undulating movement as they move by means of the air, and scientists experienced been curious as to why they did it.