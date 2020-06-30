The hottest updates from all-around the globe

Workers direct persons at a coronavirus tests station on June 30 in Beijing, China. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Pictures

China recorded 19 new circumstances of coronavirus on the mainland on Monday, the country’s Nationwide Overall health Fee (NHC) introduced Tuesday.

Out of the new circumstances, 11 have been imported and eight were regionally transmitted. The area conditions contain 7 from Beijing, along with a case from Shanghai. No new deaths ended up documented.

The capital carries on to write-up new conditions even with area officers very last week contacting an outbreak at a wholesale food items industry “basically contained.”

In addition, four new asymptomatic situations had been claimed by the NHC. At this time 99 asymptomatic patients are beneath professional medical observation.

China has, to day, registered 83,531 coronavirus situations, with 4,634 deaths.

A complete of 78,469 people have been discharged so significantly, the health company claimed.

This arrives as 400,000 residents in Anxin County, Hebei province have been placed beneath new lockdown measures amid a smaller boost in circumstances.

Anxin, a relatively rural and sparsely populated county, is located all-around 90 miles (145 km) south of Beijing, which experienced noticed a spike in coronavirus cases joined to the Xinfadi market place in the previous two months.

