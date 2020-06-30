‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ continues to be a signature achievement in Carl Reiner’s prolonged listing of them

In photographs: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Carl Reiner poses for a portrait throughout the 2007 American Movie Institute pageant in Hollywood.

In photos: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner, next from correct, attends a writers’ conference for “Your Clearly show of Reveals,” circa 1952. Seated on the still left is an additional of the show’s stars, Sid Caesar. The demonstrate ran from 1950-54.

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner and Caesar also starred in “Caesar’s Hour,” from 1954-1957. In this scene from April 1955, Reiner, top center, Caesar, left, and Howard Morris, correct, smoke though striving to browse Nanette Fabray’s newspaper. Reiner received two Emmy Awards for his performance on the show.

In pictures: Comedy legend Carl Reiner From remaining, Caesar, Morris, Reiner and Fabray execute a spoof opera scene in 1956.

In photos: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner and Polly Bergen pose with their statuettes at the 1958 Emmy Awards in New York. Reiner won the Emmy for finest continuing supporting functionality by an actor in drama or comedy for “Caesar’s Hour.”

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner is pictured at a typewriter in 1960. As a performer, Reiner favored to play straight person or do the job powering the scenes.

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner, left, hosts “The Celeb Match” in March 1965.

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner and his wife Estelle Reiner arrive at the 1965 Emmy Awards in Hollywood. The pair ended up married for practically 65 many years.

In pics: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Pictured right here — for the duration of a scene from “The Gunslinger” episode on “The Dick Van Dyke Present” — are Reiner, remaining, and Dick Van Dyke. Reiner is in the role of Alan “Significant Lousy” Brady, though Van Dyke plays a compact-town sheriff named Rob Petrie. Reiner experienced a hand in creating quite a few of the show’s scripts.

In photographs: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner, remaining, and Mel Brooks accomplish “The 2000 Calendar year Previous Man in the Yr 2000” skit on the “The Andy Williams Clearly show” in 1966. The two ended up repeated collaborators.

In pictures: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Carl Reiner directs the movie ‘Where’s Poppa?’ in 1970.

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Comic Steve Martin poses by Reiner’s birthday cake on March 20, 1979. Reiner was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1922.

In shots: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner and his spouse Estelle are pictured in New York in 1984.

In pictures: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner performs on “The Tonight Present Starring Johnny Carson” in November 1990.

In pics: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Mel Brooks, still left, and Reiner pose with their 1999 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. They won for “The 2000 Yr Previous Guy in the 12 months 2000” in the most effective spoken comedy album classification.

In photos: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner holds a duplicate of his e-book, “I Recall Me,” in Beverly Hills, California, in 2013. In the e-book, Reiner shares reminiscences about his life and present enterprise.

In pictures: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner, center, and his daughter Annie, suitable, attend a 2013 AFI Existence Achievement Award ceremony for Mel Brooks in Hollywood. Reiner’s other youngsters are Lucas and Rob’ the latter turned an actor and director.

In images: Comedy legend Carl Reiner Reiner and his son Rob attend a hand and footprint ceremony all through the 2017 TCM Vintage Movie Festival in Los Angeles.