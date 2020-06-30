Qatar’s 2022 Earth Cup ‘Diamond in the Desert’ stadium accomplished

Dubbed the “Diamond in the Desert,” the 40,000-seat floor is a single of eight stadiums to be employed in the opposition.

The stadium functions a triangular-style with sophisticated, diamond-like patterns and, as the sunlight moves throughout the sky, the façade will look to modify coloration.

“What tends to make this quite special, which is also an vital aspect of our legacy is its place in the coronary heart of Training Metropolis,” mentioned Nasser Al Khater, the chief govt of Qatar’s 2022 Environment Cup arranging committee.

“Instruction City has a lot of leading establishments, foremost universities, faculties and this will be a stadium that they can use as recreational and sporting facilities immediately after the World Cup.”