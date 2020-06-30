Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led sequence on Colin Kaepernick

The streaming giant announced a new constrained series titled “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, centered on Kaepernick’s large college yrs.

Kaepernick will seem in the collection and include his own voice to the task.

The confined series will operate for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will create and provide as govt producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury beforehand labored jointly on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.