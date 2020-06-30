Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led sequence on Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick will seem in the collection and include his own voice to the task.
The confined series will operate for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will create and provide as govt producer.
DuVernay and Starrbury beforehand labored jointly on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.
In 2016, Kaepernick produced nationwide news when he refused to stand as the National Anthem performed just before NFL games. He explained he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices confronted by black people in the United States.
She extra, “Colin’s story has significantly to say about id, athletics and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I could not be happier than to inform this story with the workforce at Netflix.”
Netflix has but to announce an formal launch day for the sequence.