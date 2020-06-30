Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led sequence on Colin Kaepernick

Will Smith by June 30, 2020 Entertainment
Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

The streaming giant announced a new constrained series titled “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, centered on Kaepernick’s large college yrs.

Kaepernick will seem in the collection and include his own voice to the task.

The confined series will operate for six episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will create and provide as govt producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury beforehand labored jointly on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.

In 2016, Kaepernick produced nationwide news when he refused to stand as the National Anthem performed just before NFL games. He explained he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices confronted by black people in the United States.

Doing so aided remodel him into an icon in the combat towards law enforcement brutality and racial injustice.
“The sequence will aim on Kaepernick’s formative significant college decades, lending significant insight into the acts and encounters that led him to come to be the activist he is these days,” Netflix said in its statement.
DuVernay, who also celebrated the news on Twitter, stated in a assertion that Kaepernick’s act of protest “ignited a nationwide discussion about race and justice with considerably-achieving outcomes for soccer, tradition and for him, personally.”

She extra, “Colin’s story has significantly to say about id, athletics and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I could not be happier than to inform this story with the workforce at Netflix.”

Netflix has but to announce an formal launch day for the sequence.

READ  Chase Rice criticized for packed live performance in Tennessee

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

Chase Rice criticized for packed concert in Tennessee

Chase Rice criticized for packed live performance in Tennessee

June 29, 2020
Eurovision winners are usually about love, study shows

Eurovision winners are commonly about like, study demonstrates

June 29, 2020
Mike Henry will no longer voice Cleveland on 'Family Guy'

Mike Henry will no for a longer time voice Cleveland on ‘Family Guy’

June 29, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *