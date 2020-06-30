NBA and gamers union to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on courts in Orlando when year resumes, resource suggests

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar defended protesters in a strong op-ed for The Los Angeles Occasions previously this thirty day period.

“African Individuals have been dwelling in a burning constructing for several decades, choking on the smoke as the flames burn off closer and closer. Racism in The us is like dust in the air. It looks invisible — even if you happen to be choking on it — until eventually you permit the sun in. Then you see it’s almost everywhere,” the Corridor of Famer wrote.

The 2019-2020 NBA time will resume July 30 at Walt Disney Globe Vacation resort in Orlando, Florida. The year was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.