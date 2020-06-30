Movie appears to display Detroit law enforcement vehicle driving into protesters

The online video, filmed by protester Ethan Ketner, demonstrates a DPD SUV push as a result of a crowd of protesters after some climbed on to the hood of the vehicle. Just after a several seconds, the auto speeds up, knocking some protesters back and flinging others on to the hood.

Two dashcam videos — posted on the department’s Twitter — display what transpired from the officers’ position of view. One movie was taken from the vantage point of the DPD SUV accused of running protestors over when the car grew to become surrounded. The video clip exhibits protesters encompassing the car or truck and a person human being sits on top of the vehicle, symptoms then go over the sprint board ahead of the auto speeds off via the group.

The second dashcam movie was taken from one more police car close by and it partly captures the DPD auto in question becoming surrounded by protestors and then speeding absent.

At minimum 1 protester appears to be still left on the hood, hanging on to the motor vehicle as it speeds away, and is later on thrown from it as the auto drives off.