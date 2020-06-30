Miralem Pjanić: Barcelona slaps $448m buyout clause on new star

The 30-12 months-old has signed a 4-year offer with the reigning La Liga champion after a profitable stint in the Italian Serie A.
He aided Juventus get three league titles in his four years at the club and seems to be set to insert an additional this period with the workforce 4 details clear at the best of the desk.
Contracts for veteran duo
The Bosnian international’s shift will see Barcelona’s Arthur head in the other route, with Juventus having to pay an preliminary $80 million for the Brazilian.
Arthur joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Grêmio in 2018, successful the league title and Super Cup in his debut season.
Like Pjanić, the 23-calendar year-aged will not transfer to his new club until the finish of the present period.
Juventus has also agreed a calendar year-very long contract extension for each 35-12 months-old captain Giorgio Chiellini and 42-12 months-aged goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
The veteran keeper has performed additional than 500 periods for Juventus since his debut in 2001 and returned to the Italian outfit very last 12 months right after a stint with French winner PSG.