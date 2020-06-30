Miralem Pjanić: Barcelona slaps $448m buyout clause on new star

The midfielder will head to the Catalan club from Juventus at the stop of the recent season with the transfer costing extra than $67m (60m euros).

The 30-12 months-old has signed a 4-year offer with the reigning La Liga champion after a profitable stint in the Italian Serie A.

He aided Juventus get three league titles in his four years at the club and seems to be set to insert an additional this period with the workforce 4 details clear at the best of the desk.