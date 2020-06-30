Milton Glaser: Designer noted for Bob Dylan poster, NY symbol dies at 91

Created by Ganesh Setty, CNN

Milton Glaser, co-founder of New York Magazine and famed graphic designer powering the “I ♥ NY” logo, has died, in accordance to the journal.

Glaser died Friday on his 91st birthday, the magazine's obituary suggests. His wife, Shirley Glaser, explained to The New York Instances the trigger of demise was a stroke and that he also endured from renal failure. She could not be instantly reached for remark by CNN.

“On behalf of the relatives of New York, my thoughts are with Milton’s liked kinds now, primarily his spouse Shirley. We misplaced a amazing designer and wonderful New Yorker,” claimed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement to CNN.

A street seller holds up an “I ♥ NY” t-shirt in 2009. Credit rating: George Rose/Getty Pictures

Born in 1929, Glaser bought his start out in design at New York City’s Cooper Union for the Development of Science and Art. He then went on to start Thrust Pin Studios in 1954 with various previous classmates, which “exerted a potent impact on the route of entire world graphic design,” in accordance to Glaser’s internet site.

By 1968, Glaser founded New York Journal with Clay Felker, and served as president and style and design director until eventually 1977.

Glaser is perhaps ideal recognised for developing the legendary and ubiquitous “I ♥ NY” logo. It was made in 1977 to promote tourism in New York Point out amid the city’s spate of crime, notorious blackout, and widespread financial hardship.

His principle sketch, hastily scribbled in crimson on a paper envelope, is portion of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s long-lasting collection.

Before that, Glaser attained popular acclaim for a 1960s psychedelic poster for Bob Dylan’s “Biggest Hits” album.

Glaser’s fame grew with this poster for a Bob Dylan album in the 1960s. Credit score: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Visuals

Past his most perfectly-identified types, Glaser’s perform is highlighted in long lasting collections at the MoMA, the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, and the Nationwide Archive and Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC, amongst many others.

Glaser was the only graphic artist to have experienced one particular-gentleman reveals at the two the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, in accordance to the Countrywide Endowment of the Arts.

He obtained the National Medal of Arts in 2009.

Glaser designed Brooklyn Brewery labels

Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Visuals North The usa/Getty Visuals

“Milton Glaser’s get the job done is almost everywhere: in logos in your supermarket, on posters you see from the sidewalk, and in the id of New York itself,” the magazine’s editors wrote in a statement. “Not to mention on your screens and in your mailbox, in the go over symbol that he drew for the initially situation of New York Journal: It can be so resilient that we however use it 52 years afterwards. Much of our magazine’s DNA encodes Milton’s strategies, visible intelligence, and New York sensibility. We are sad to hear that he’s long gone — but what a major existence he lived.”