Meet the Japanese person who holds the world’s only degree in ninja scientific tests

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, put in two many years finding out the background, traditions and fighting procedures of ninjas — the mysterious covert agents of feudal Japan — at the country’s Mie College.

Acknowledged for their secrecy and higher ranges of ability, ninjas were being masters of espionage, sabotage, assassination and guerrilla warfare relationship back to at minimum the 14th century . Nevertheless Mitsuhashi said ninjas were being also independent farmers, and he moved to the mountainous province of Iga, 220 miles from the Japanese cash Tokyo, to superior have an understanding of how they lived.

“Iga is in which Ninja employed to live. The climate of this area created the extremely mother nature of ninja,” he reported.

Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables in Iga, where he operates a regional inn. He also teaches martial arts and ninjutsu — the artwork of the ninja — at his own dojo.