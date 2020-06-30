Meet the Japanese person who holds the world’s only degree in ninja scientific tests

Genichi Mitsuhashi, 45, put in two many years finding out the background, traditions and fighting procedures of ninjas — the mysterious covert agents of feudal Japan — at the country’s Mie College.
“Iga is in which Ninja employed to live. The climate of this area created the extremely mother nature of ninja,” he reported.
Mitsuhashi grows his own rice and vegetables in Iga, where he operates a regional inn. He also teaches martial arts and ninjutsu — the artwork of the ninja — at his own dojo.
Aside from heritage, college students also master regular fighting and survival techniques, including basic martial arts and how to traverse mountainous places whilst remaining undetected.
Ninja studies professor Yuji Yamada said Mitsuhashi was a “committed scholar.”
“He virtually (devotes) his lifetime to ninja,” he extra.
Mitsuhashi, who needs to pursue a doctoral diploma in ninja experiments, reported the class had taught him about the current, as properly as the earlier.
“Living independently for your have survival and prosperity is critical for modern Japan,” he claimed. “The environment for each of us is not worldwide, but area. The era for globalism is above.”