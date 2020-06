Lululemon to get at-home health and fitness startup Mirror for $500 million

The organization mentioned Monday that it has entered into an agreement to get household workout startup Mirror for $500 million. The startup sells an immersive mirror by way of which buyers can take part in health and fitness classes and private training periods.

In a statement, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald explained the firm looks ahead to operating with Mirror to “accelerate the advancement of personalized in-house physical fitness.”

Mirror, which launched in September 2018 and has lifted $72 million from traders including Lululemon, is one particular of numerous businesses switching the physical fitness landscape by creating it straightforward for any one to interact in dwell or on-demand interactive exercise session courses from the convenience of their residence — with a sizeable price tag. Mirror costs nearly $1,500 before tax and installation expenses, as well as ongoing subscription fees of $39 for each thirty day period (for up to 6 folks in a home) to access its on-need or reside courses. Particular education sessions operate an further $40 each individual.

Although taking courses like cardio routines, yoga and boxing, customers can see essential metrics like their heartbeats-for every-moment (or BPM) and calories burned. The unit, which is managed by an application on your cellular phone, comes with fitness bands, a stand and a Bluetooth heart-amount keep an eye on.