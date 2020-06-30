India sets new pointers for next section of reopening as coronavirus situations soar

Months soon after most US states started lifting their lockdowns, parts of the region are now pausing reopening designs and introducing constraints in an exertion to slow staggering surges in new circumstance figures.

At least 14 states have introduced they are pausing or rolling back again reopening steps. These include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maine, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington point out.

Here is a breakdown by point out:

Arizona – Gov. Doug Ducey mentioned Thursday the state’s reopening designs are now “on pause” as a outcome of a big spike in coronavirus circumstances.

Arkansas – Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained Thursday he is not prepared to even further lift restrictions as conditions surge.

California – Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered bars closed in 7 counties, including Los Angeles County.

Delaware – Gov. John Carney declared Thursday the hold off of stage a few of financial reopening originally scheduled for now.

Florida – Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned the state has no plan of continuing its reopening. The point out has stopped on-premises intake of alcohol at bars.

Idaho – Gov. Brad Minimal on Thursday stated the state will continue being in phase four of reopening for at minimum two far more months.

Louisiana – Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday formally extended phase two of reopening in Louisiana for yet another 28 times, as new Covid-19 conditions and hospitalizations raise.

North Carolina – Gov. Roy Cooper extended the Safer at House period two for 3 further weeks on Wednesday.

New Jersey – Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday the state “must strike pause” on the resumption of indoor dining, which was set to resume this coming Thursday. “Under our revised approach indoor eating will now be reset to resume at a afterwards date to be determined,” Murphy said.

Nevada – Gov. Steve Sisolak said Monday there is no timeline for even more lifting of restrictions.

Maine – Gov. Janet Mills paused the state’s upcoming section, which would enable bars and dining establishments to reopen Wednesday.

New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham stated Thursday further more financial reopening plans are on hold. “We’re not really ready to go to stage two,” she reported.

Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday requested bars to close once more and restaurants to lessen potential to 50%. On Thursday Abbot said the point out would pause any even more phases to open up Texas.

Washington condition – Gov. Jay Inslee reported he is pausing reopening as cites are looking at growing coronavirus conditions