India bans TikTok and 58 other apps as tensions with China escalate

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Data Technology stated in a assertion
Monday that it had acquired numerous issues about misuse and transmission of person information by some cell apps to servers exterior India.
“The compilation of these facts, its mining and profiling by aspects hostile to countrywide safety and defence of India, which finally impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a subject of very deep and quick concern which demands crisis steps,” the ministry said, listing 59 apps together with several well known Chinese kinds that will be subject to the ban.
Whilst the Indian government’s statement did not mention China by name, the ban arrives as army tensions in between the two nations around the world go on to escalate following deadly border clashes previously this month that still left at the very least 20 Indian troopers useless. Numerous Indians have termed for a boycott of Chinese products and companies, specially from China’s dominant tech market.
“There has been a sturdy chorus in the public space to choose demanding action towards apps that hurt India’s sovereignty as effectively as the privacy of our citizens,” the federal government extra. Other popular Chinese applications on the checklist incorporate the movie match Clash of Kings, messaging app WeChat, social network Weibo and image app CamScanner.
TikTok, the hugely well-known video clip system owned by Chinese tech large Bytedance, has an approximated 120 million users in India, generating the state a single of its most significant markets.
Making area administration teams in nations around the world these types of as India has been “significant to our worldwide success,” a TikTok spokesperson explained in a statement.
“The ByteDance staff of all over 2,000 workers in India is committed to doing the job with the govt to exhibit our dedication to user safety and our commitment to the place in general,” the assertion stated.
This is not the 1st time TikTok has run into trouble with the Indian authorities. The application was briefly blocked in India previous calendar year right after a court dominated that it could expose youngsters to sexual predators, pornography and cyberbullying. The application was reinstated a week later on immediately after efficiently appealing the court’s selection.
Though India’s diplomatic tensions with China are starting up to have a knock-on influence on enterprise and tech, a comprehensive decoupling might be much easier claimed than performed. China dominates India’s large world-wide-web current market — the world’s next premier, with near to 600 million buyers — both equally in hardware and software program. Chinese firms this sort of as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus account for
additional than 50 % of India’s smartphone market
, in accordance to field figures, and Chinese tech giants Alibaba (BABA)
and Tencent (TCEHY)
are major buyers in some of the country’s most worthwhile startups.
Even so, the ban will be “a blow to the Chinese app sector that loses a potent set up base exterior its house place,” according
to exploration firm Canalys.
CNN’s Pamela Boykoff and Kaya Yurieff contributed to this report.