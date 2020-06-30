François Fillon: Former French Prime Minister sentenced to five a long time in jail

The judgement concluded Fillon paid out his wife and little ones, as properly as Joulaud, hundreds of hundreds of euros from the general public payroll for small or no do the job.
Fillon was sentenced to five a long time in jail, three of them suspended, as effectively as a fine of 375,000 euros ($423,000) and a ten -calendar year ban on working for elections.
His wife Penelope was sentence to a suspended jail sentence of 3 decades and a high-quality of 375,000 euros.
The Fillons and their co-defendant were being also ordered to reimburse far more than one million euros ($1.13 million) to the French National Assembly.
Scandal emerges
Fillon was key minister underneath President Nicolas Sarkozy among 2007 and 2012.
He rejected the statements at the time, saying his spouse worked for 15 years as his deputy and dealt with many roles, including controlling his agenda and representing him at cultural activities. He also claimed his daughter and son were being employed in identical positions for 15 months and six months respectively, which he claimed is not illegal, but was an “mistake of judgment.”