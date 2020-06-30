François Fillon: Former French Prime Minister sentenced to five a long time in jail

The judgement concluded Fillon paid out his wife and little ones, as properly as Joulaud, hundreds of hundreds of euros from the general public payroll for small or no do the job.

Fillon was sentenced to five a long time in jail, three of them suspended, as effectively as a fine of 375,000 euros ($423,000) and a ten -calendar year ban on working for elections.

His wife Penelope was sentence to a suspended jail sentence of 3 decades and a high-quality of 375,000 euros.

The Fillons and their co-defendant were being also ordered to reimburse far more than one million euros ($1.13 million) to the French National Assembly.